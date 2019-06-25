Myrtle Beach has 2nd, 3rd fastest work commutes in South Carolina, study says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Everyone hates sitting in traffic, but drivers in some parts of Myrtle Beach don’t have it as bad as the rest of the state.
UnitedStatesZipCodes.org released a study on Monday on the best and worst commutes in the Palmetto State by using the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
In South Carolina, drivers spend an average of 24.6 minutes in the car, driving to work.
According to the study, those who live in the 29572 area code in Myrtle Beach have the second fastest commute to work and spend about 16.3 minutes in the car.
People who live in the 29577 area code in Myrtle Beach have the third fastest commute to work, and takes 16.6 minutes to get to work.
The 29201 area code in Columbia has the fastest commute to work. It takes workers 15.8 minutes to get to work there.
Those living in Hollywood, South Carolina have the longest commute, the study says. They spend 37.1 minutes driving to work.
