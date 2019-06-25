Multiple agencies respond after car crashes into tree off Highway 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash Tuesday afternoon that has a road blocked near Highway 544 in Horry County.
Our crew on the scene said Highway Patrol, Horry County police and Horry County Fire Rescue are on the scene at Highway 544 and Myrtle Ridge Drive. He also saw a car that had crashed into a tree on Myrtle Ridge Drive.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Tony Casey said crews responded to multiple non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.
WMBF News has reached out to South Carolina Highway Patrol to learn more about this crash and how it happened.
We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
