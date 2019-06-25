Lawsuit: Couple seeks $2M after fall from bike in Kroger parking lot

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florida couple is suing for $2 million after a fall from a bicycle in a supermarket parking lot resulted in serious injuries, according to a lawsuit filed in Horry County.
After purchasing socks from the Galleria Shopping Center Kroger in January 2018, Darlene Joan Higgins and James Robert Higgins were riding bicycles through parking lot when Darlene struck a pothole, the suit says.
According to the lawsuit, Darlene lost control and was thrown from the bicycle, causing serious and permanent injuries. The plaintiff alleges that she has had surgery on her leg because of the fall and will undergo two additional surgeries.
The couple has filed the lawsuit against Chestnut & Sons, who own the parcel of land where the alleged fall occurred.
Chestnut & Sons was aware of the pothole - located near the southern entrance - and had marked in yellow lines the areas to repair but failed to do so, resulting in a “hazardous and dangerous condition,” according to the lawsuit.
