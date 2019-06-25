‘It broke my heart:’ Loris veteran offers $5K reward for missing emotional support dog

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – A Loris man is pleading with the community to contact him if they come across his emotional support dog who has been missing for over a month.
Vietnam veteran Cary Hardee said it was May 22 when his female boxer Daisy went missing out of the yard of his Red Bluff Road home.
“It broke my heart. It’s unbelievable how sad losing my dog makes me,” said Hardee, who noted he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Hardee has had Daisy for a year. He said his daughter found the dog in Augusta, Ga.
“I just took her everywhere I went. She was just always there,” Hardee said.
He is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who finds Daisy and gets him back to her.
“She was just my companion. I don’t want to be without her,” Hardee said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hardee at 803-422-9111.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.