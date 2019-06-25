Georgetown police arrest women accused of defrauding SC Maritime Museum of $43,000

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police have arrested two women accused of defrauding the South Carolina Maritime Museum of more than $43,000.
Officers arrested 33-year-old Nichole Fant of Myrtle Beach and 33-year-old Brittany Pecora of Myrtle Beach.
According to police, the suspects conspired to defraud the South Carolina Maritime Museum/Harbor Historical Association of $43,838.
A report states the theft occurred between March 1, 2018 and April 11, 2019.
Fant has been charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent more than $10,000, forgery and criminal conspiracy. Pecora is charged with criminal conspiracy.
