Former CCU baseball standout a finalist in inaugural Google MLB All-Star Starters Election

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Former Coastal Carolina baseball standout Tommy La Stella is a finalist for the inaugural Google MLB All-Star Starters Election.
According to a CCU press release, the contest allows fans to pick the starters at each position for this year’s 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, set for July 9 at Cleveland’s Progressive Field.
The Starters Election begins Wednesday, June 26, at 12 p.m. and runs through Thursday, June 27, at 4 p.m. The winners will be unveiled on ESPN on Thursday night starting at 7 p.m., the release states.
All-Star pitchers and reserves will be announced on Sunday, June 30, at 5:30 p.m., also on ESPN.
Playing for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim this season at second base, La Stella is hitting .297 with a career-high 15 home runs and 43 RBIs, according to the press release.
An eighth-round pick in the 2011 MLB Draft by the Atlanta Braves, La Stella was a unanimous All-American in 2011 for the Chanticleers. Named the 2011 Big South Player of the Year, he was also a 2011 ABCA All-Region first team pick and earned a spot on the All-Big South first team in both 2010 and 2011.
In his two years at Coastal, La Stella hit .388 with 28 home runs, 29 doubles and 136 RBIs over 125 games played, according to CCU. His .650 career slugging percentage ranks first all-time in school history, while he also ranks third all-time in on-base percentage, fifth in batting average and 11th in home runs.
Below are ways to vote in the Starters Election:
- On MLB platforms, including MLB.com, all 30 club sites (www.MLB.com/angels) and the MLB At Bat and MLB Ballpark mobile apps.
- On Google Search, fans can vote for any player on the ballot by entering a player’s name (for example, “Tommy La Stella”), and that will allow you to vote for that player directly from the search results. Alternately, fans can go directly to the Google ballot or enter searches such as “MLB All-Star Ballot” or “MLB vote” or “MLB All-Star vote” in the search bar. These searches will trigger a full All-Star ballot within the search results.
