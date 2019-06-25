First Alert: Summer heat and humidity continues, very little relief ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's another hot and humid day here in South Carolina. Highs today will climb into the lower 90s along the coast today with the mid 90s inland. Our mugginess will not go anywhere thanks to the moisture still left in the air. As you plan for today, think about yesterday. The humidity and heat will be similar to what we experienced on Monday with many locations feeling like the triple digits throughout the afternoon hours.
The temperatures and dew points will drop slightly on Wednesday, providing for a little bit less humidity for the middle of the week. In fact, if you are looking for the best day with lower humidity? Wednesday is your day. Don't misinterpret this, it will still be hot on Wednesday but the moisture in the air will be less on Wednesday than any other day this week. In Florence, you should see a little bit more comfortable weather on Wednesday with lower moisture than along the coast. Unfortunately, that moisture returns to our area by the end of the week and quickly brings the humidity back in full force for Thursday and Friday.
Highs for the rest of the week will stay in the mid 90s inland. We will hold onto the upper 80s to lower 90s along the coast. By the weekend, the humidity will make nearly everywhere feel like the triple digits once again. A slight shower or storm chance cannot be ruled out for Saturday or Sunday.
