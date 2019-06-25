First Alert: Summer heat and humidity continues, very little relief ahead

The temperatures and dew points will drop slightly on Wednesday, providing for a little bit less humidity for the middle of the week. In fact, if you are looking for the best day with lower humidity? Wednesday is your day. Don't misinterpret this, it will still be hot on Wednesday but the moisture in the air will be less on Wednesday than any other day this week. In Florence, you should see a little bit more comfortable weather on Wednesday with lower moisture than along the coast. Unfortunately, that moisture returns to our area by the end of the week and quickly brings the humidity back in full force for Thursday and Friday.