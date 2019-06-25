FIRST ALERT: Brief break from humidity Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A slight drop in humidity arrives on Wednesday before more heat and high humidity settles in for the end of the week and into the weekend.
Temperatures and humidity will drop slightly on Wednesday, providing for a little bit of relief for the middle of the week. Unfortunately, that moisture returns to our area by the end of the week and quickly brings the humidity back in full force for Thursday and Friday.
Wednesday morning will start off with temperatures in the lower and middle 70s and climb into the lower 90s by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.
Humidity will gradually return on Thursday and remain high from Friday through early next week. A southerly wind will tend to keep temperatures at the beach in the upper 80s to near 90 while the inland areas climb into the lower and middle 90s.
By the end of the weekend, the heat will continue to build with afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s at the beach and middle to upper 90s inland.
Overall, the forecast appears dry with no significant rain chances.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.