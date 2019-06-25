Firefighters perform high-angle rescue after truck driver lands at base of overpass

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A truck driver had to be hoisted to safety after an accident left him at the base of an overpass on I-20.
West Florence Fire Rescue were dispatched around 10:09 a.m. Tuesday to help Darlington County Fire District with an accident involving entrapment.
Crews arrived on scene and saw that a pickup truck had left the interstate and landed at the base of an overpass.
Teams from both departments were able to get down to the driver and rescue him from the truck. They used high-angle rescue techniques to hoist him up.
Darlington County EMS crews took the driver to a local hospital.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.