Firefighters perform high-angle rescue after truck driver lands at base of overpass
Crews responded to a truck that left I-20 and landed at the bottom of an overpass (Source: West Florence Fire Rescue Facebook page)
June 25, 2019 at 4:37 PM EDT - Updated June 25 at 4:38 PM

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A truck driver had to be hoisted to safety after an accident left him at the base of an overpass on I-20.

West Florence Fire Rescue were dispatched around 10:09 a.m. Tuesday to help Darlington County Fire District with an accident involving entrapment.

Crews arrived on scene and saw that a pickup truck had left the interstate and landed at the base of an overpass.

Crews rescue a driver after his truck left I-20 and landed at the bottom of an overpass (Source: West Florence Fire Rescue Facebook page)

Teams from both departments were able to get down to the driver and rescue him from the truck. They used high-angle rescue techniques to hoist him up.

Darlington County EMS crews took the driver to a local hospital.

