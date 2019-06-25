Deputies warn residents of jury duty, phone scam

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington County deputies are warning residents of a jury duty and phone scam.
According to a news release from the DCSO, residents have reported receiving an email with a grand jury summons and other documents which say they have failed to report for jury duty in the United States District Court in Darlington and must pay a fine. Other residents have reported receiving phone calls from a man who claims to be a deputy. The DCSO says both are scams.
“A Darlington County deputy will never contact you about you failing to show for jury duty or instructing you to pay a fine. Also, there is no United States District Court in Darlington County,” the release states.
The fraudulent documents also include the name of the Darlington County Clerk of Court, Scott Suggs.
Suggs says if you ever miss jury duty in Darlington County General Sessions Court and do not respond to letters sent via U.S. mail, you will receive a telephone call from him personally.
Residents are encouraged to call either the DCSO at 843-398-4501 or the Clerk of Court’s Office at 843-398-4330 for more information.
