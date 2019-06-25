Crews to close heavily traveled section of Bay Road on Tuesday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews on Tuesday will close down a section of Bay Road in Horry County for the majority of the day.
The closure goes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Freewoods Road and Blue Heron Boulevard, which is the entrance to the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club.
People in the neighborhoods near the section of the road should plan to re-enter their neighborhoods by using the same route they take when they exit the neighborhood. Residents and businesses located within the closure limits will be provided access.
Crews will work on improving the drainage infrastructure in the area. The completion date on the project has not been determined. Neighbors in the area can expect some road closures during the project.
