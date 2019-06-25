Crash involving motorcycle closes lanes on S.C. 707

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash involving a motorcycle has blocked lanes of S.C. 707.
According to an online post from Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened near Laurel Woods Drive just before noon Tuesday.
The crash, which also involved a vehicle, has caused all northbound lanes and one southbound lane of S.C. 707 to be closed.
The driver of the motorcycle suffered “very serious injuries,” the post states.
Check back for updates as they become available.
