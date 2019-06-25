Conway man accused of sexually assaulting two 4-year-olds set to be in court Wednesday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the four people arrested in connection to a sexual assault case involving two four-year-olds will be in court on Wednesday.
Ambrose Heavener, 34, has a court hearing set for 11 a.m. before the Honorable Circuit Court Judge Larry B. Hyman. It’s not clear what will be discussed at the hearing.
Heavener was arrested back in 2016 and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first-degree, sexual exploitation of a minor in the first-degree, engaging a child for sexual performance and incest.
Lindsey Honeycutt, Panteleimon Spirakis and Anthony Strickland were also arrested and charged in the case.
Between December 2014 and April 2015, Honeycutt, Heavener, Spirakis and Strickland allegedly engaged in sex acts, including intercourse, with the two victims, their arrest warrants state.
In January, both victims disclosed during a trauma-focused therapy session that Honeycutt and Heavener forced them to have sex with their siblings and each other, according to the police report. The victims also disclosed that Honeycutt and Heavener would have sex with them, and the female victim was forced to have sex with Spirakis.
The victims revealed to investigators that one of the locations of the sexual assaults was "the dance club," which was later identified as Chez Joey, the strip club on Seaboard Street, where Honeycutt worked as a dancer, according to the victims.
Honeycutt pleaded guilty in the case.
Spirakis pleaded guilty in 2018 but has requested a new trial in the case. He filed a post-conviction relief in May that is asking for his guilty plea to be tossed out and a new trial ordered due to “ineffective assistance of council (sic)” and “judicial error.”
Strickland is still awaiting trial.
