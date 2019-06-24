SCHP investigating deadly Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Georgetown County.
According to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:43 a.m. on Mt. Zion Avenue near Veronica Road.
A four-door Honda was traveling west on Mt. Zion Avenue when the vehicle ran off the right side of roadway and struck a tree, Southern said.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported to a local hospital and later died, according to Southern.
The name of the victim was not immediately available.
SCHP is investigating.
