SCHP investigating deadly Georgetown County crash

SCHP investigating deadly Georgetown County crash
FOX19 NOW/file
By WMBF News Staff | June 24, 2019 at 6:17 AM EDT - Updated June 24 at 6:17 AM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Georgetown County.

According to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:43 a.m. on Mt. Zion Avenue near Veronica Road.

A four-door Honda was traveling west on Mt. Zion Avenue when the vehicle ran off the right side of roadway and struck a tree, Southern said.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported to a local hospital and later died, according to Southern.

The name of the victim was not immediately available.

SCHP is investigating.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.