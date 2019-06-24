Police: Four charged after drug house searched for second time

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Four people are facing charges after drugs were found in a Lumberton home last week, according to a news release from the Lumberton Police Department.
Police executed a search warrant on June 20 at home in the 700 block of East 11th Street after receiving complaints of drug activity from the residence.
Police say cocaine, marijuana, firearms and money were seized.
Dandre Johnson is charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school and two counts of child abuse. A $500,000 secured bond was set on his charges.
Jaheam Stephens is charged with felony possession of cocaine and simple possession of marijuana. He received a $50,000 secured bond.
Brandon Keith Lawson is charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $25,000 secured bond.
Oylissa Hinson is charged with two counts of child abuse. A $5,000 secured bond was set on her charges.
Johnson was arrested on several drug charges in February after a search warrant was executed on the same house.
Police say they continued to receive complaints about drug activity after the February search.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.