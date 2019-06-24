One hurt in three-alarm fire at Little River apartment complex

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was injured in a three-alarm fire Monday morning at an apartment complex in Little River, according to an online post from Horry County Fire Rescue.
Crews responded to the fire in the Cypress Bay Golf and Tennis Resort on Pinehurst Circle at around 8 a.m.
The person injured was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.
