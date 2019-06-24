Man took $200 worth of steak, shrimp from Pawleys Island Publix, deputies say

Man took $200 worth of steak, shrimp from Pawleys Island Publix, deputies say
Deputies are searching for this man who they said took $200 worth of food from a Publix in Pawleys Island (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | June 24, 2019 at 7:41 PM EDT - Updated June 24 at 7:41 PM

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown County deputies are searching for a man who took hundreds of dollars worth of food from a Publix in Pawleys Island.

He is accused of putting $200 worth of steak and shrimp in a backpack and running out of the store.

The incident happened around noon on June 8.

The suspect is described as a black man, 5’7” tall, weighing about 160 pounds and wearing a black tank and baggy jeans.

Deputies said he came to the store in a burgundy beach cruiser-style bicycle and left it behind as he ran away.

Anyone who knows him or his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.