Man took $200 worth of steak, shrimp from Pawleys Island Publix, deputies say

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown County deputies are searching for a man who took hundreds of dollars worth of food from a Publix in Pawleys Island.
He is accused of putting $200 worth of steak and shrimp in a backpack and running out of the store.
The incident happened around noon on June 8.
The suspect is described as a black man, 5’7” tall, weighing about 160 pounds and wearing a black tank and baggy jeans.
Deputies said he came to the store in a burgundy beach cruiser-style bicycle and left it behind as he ran away.
Anyone who knows him or his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.