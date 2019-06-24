Longs pharmacy fined for alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Longs pharmacy was fined $50,000 and agreed to surrender its DEA registration to resolve alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act, U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon said Monday.
Parkway Discount Pharmacy, located at 2126 Highway 9 East, failed to abide by record-keeping requirements and filled prescriptions without confirming required information, according to Lydon.
The pharmacy had reportedly been notified previously of record-keeping violations and failed to make the necessary corrections.
