Horry County police hunt for 3 people wanted in attempted armed robbery

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three people, including one person wearing a Hazmat-type suit, tried to rob a Dollar General near Bucksport.
Horry County police said the incident happened around 9:40 p.m. Thursday at the store on Highway 701 South near Bucksport.
The three people were captured on surveillance entering the store on disguises, which included a white Hazmat-type suit with a mask covering their face, a gray hoodie and black pants with a mask covering their face and all-black clothing with a mask covering their face.
There were two employees and a customer inside the business at the time of the attempted robbery.
The store manager told officers he was hit the head by one of the suspects but he refused medical treatment.
The suspects never gained access to the safe, and no money or merchandise was taken from the business.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call HCPD Detective Thorpe at 843-915-8057.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.