GRAPHIC: Deputies investigate after cows found malnourished, ill in Marion County pasture

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Disturbing images posted to social media are just part of an ongoing investigation surrounding a Marion County cattle farm.
*WARNING: Some of the pictures posted on Facebook are graphic*
Sheriff Brian Wallace confirmed to WMBF News Monday that the department is investigating a property in the Friendship community of Marion County after a post from an area animal rights group gained steam on Facebook.
“Its not something we want to see, but I’m content with how the Sheriff is handling this case," said Phyllis Rodes, a neighbor who considers herself an animal activist.
Rodes said she set a meeting with law enforcement after seeing the Facebook post from Valiant Animal Rescue and Relief.
“I saw some of the conditions of the cows and nothing was being done,” said Michelle Reid, an animal forensic specialist and cruelty consultant. “I became very concerned.”
Reid said in addition to being the executive director at Valiant, she has worked alongside local, state and federal law enforcement to provide expertise in animal cruelty cases and prosecutions.
“Its mind boggling that nothing was done sooner,” Reid said.
The sheriff’s office said the remaining cows were removed over the weekend and the owner of the property is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.
However, Reid said she believes the owners of the cows were negligent.
“Based on what I have seen, and my past experiences, I absolutely believe these animals were starving to death,” Reid said.
Marion County officials said they’ll have to consult with the solicitors office to see if any future charges will be filed.
