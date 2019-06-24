Florence Police investigating shooting that left one injured

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department is investigating after one person was injured during a shooting Sunday night.
Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department says officers responded to Ingram Street and Clement Street at around 9:14 p.m. in reference to reports of shots fired.
Police located one victim in Northwest Park. The victim was transported to the hospital.
The incident is still under investigation. Florence Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 843-665-3191.
