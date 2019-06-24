Florence County man charged with soliciting minor for sex

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Florence County man is accused of soliciting a minor for sex and asking others for nude photographs.
According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Matthew Duane Palmer of Effingham was arrested on Thursday and charged with one count of Unlawful Dissemination of Obscene Material to a Person Under 18 years, one count of Criminal Solicitation of a Minor; ten counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Third Degree; and ten counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Second Degree.
Palmer is accused of engaging online with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old female and soliciting her for sex, according to a department press release.
Investigators also allege Palmer shared with minors’ photos and or videos depicting minors involved in sex acts or in a state of nudity.
Palmer was released from jail Saturday on $45,000 bond.
