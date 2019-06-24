First Alert: Humid start to the week, heat index values reach triple digits

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heat and humidity will be in full force for the start of the new work week. Highs today will climb into the upper 80s along the coast and the mid 90s inland.
At times this afternoon, it will have the potential for feel like the triple digits for nearly everywhere. Humidity will be felt as high pressure works just to our south and the moisture remains rather high.
A weak cold front will actually try to slide through the area later tonight and through early Tuesday. While this will not pose a rain threat to us outside of a stray shower chance, it will reduce the humidity and moisture in our air for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will remain in the lower 90s along the coast and the mid 90s inland but the humidity will not be as noticeable on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Enjoy that while you can. It will not last long.
A strong area of high pressure will remind us of summer weather for the end of the work week as the heat and humidity return in full force by Thursday and Friday. As a result, daily shower and storm chances will return along with the humidity as well. Coastal areas will see highs climb into the upper 80s with feel like temperatures in the upper 90s by the end of the week. Inland locations will see highs in the mid 90s with the feel like temperatures in the triple digits at times on Thursday and Friday. The end of the week doesn’t look to be a washout but some typical summertime thunderstorms in the afternoon. In fact, that trend looks to continue into Saturday and Sunday as well.
