First Alert: Humid start to the week, heat index values reach triple digits

A strong area of high pressure will remind us of summer weather for the end of the work week as the heat and humidity return in full force by Thursday and Friday. As a result, daily shower and storm chances will return along with the humidity as well. Coastal areas will see highs climb into the upper 80s with feel like temperatures in the upper 90s by the end of the week. Inland locations will see highs in the mid 90s with the feel like temperatures in the triple digits at times on Thursday and Friday. The end of the week doesn’t look to be a washout but some typical summertime thunderstorms in the afternoon. In fact, that trend looks to continue into Saturday and Sunday as well.