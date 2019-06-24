FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid weather to continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Typical summer conditions will prevail across the Carolinas through the week and into the upcoming weekend.
Tonight will be mild and muggy. A storm or two will be possible late tonight as a weakening cluster of storms drifts into the region from the west. The best chance of a few storms will be inland, but the risk cannot be ruled out near the coast as well. Otherwise it will be warm and muggy with temperatures in the lower and middle 70s by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will see plenty of sunshine and hot temperatures. Afternoon readings will reach the lower 90s along the Grand Strand and the middle 90s inland. High humidity will push the heat index to 100 to 104 during the afternoon. No storms are expected Tuesday.
The forecast through the rest of the week remains virtually unchanged with temperatures each day near 90 at the beach and lower to middle 90s inland. The heat index will continue to climb to around 100 each afternoon.
Most of the week will remain dry until a few pop up showers and storms return to the forecast by Friday and into the weekend.
