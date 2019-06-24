‘Don’t fight the rip:’ Parents of fallen N.C. teenager launches rip current safety campaign

“Our phone rang and it was from Paige and it was to my wife and she said something’s wrong, it’s Paige calling. When she answered the phone, it was a stranger. She said, listen, you don’t know me but your daughter was just pulled from the ocean and she’s being resuscitated as we speak, they’re doing CPR on her. And all I heard my wife say was is she breathing? And at that moment, our lives changed forever. I mean, it’s the last thing in the world I would have ever guessed,” said Merical.