Salvation Army of Horry County welcomes new Corps Officers

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) -- Sunday marked a new chapter for the Salvation Army of Horry County as they welcomed their new Corps Officers, Major Jennifer and Captain Carl Melton, who are eager to support those in need throughout the community.
While most might associate the Salvation Army with the holiday season, the group works year round with the Boys and Girls Club in Conway, Social Service Programs and even holds church services on Sundays.
On top of serving those in need, the Melton’s hope to connect with new generation of volunteers.
“Our goal and our mission is to make sure that people are fed and clothed and that they come to know the Lord,” said Captain Carl Melton.
For ten years, Captain Melton and his wife Jennifer, a Salvation Army Major, have been traveling the country as Corp Officers most recently in Louisville Kentucky.
“We’re excited about the people, we love people,” said Major Jennifer Melton.
Growing up, both were raised by Salvation Army Officers.
The young couple hopes to welcome in a new generation of volunteers.
“You can make a difference in the world by being involved this way, this younger generation really wants to make a difference and there’s something about making a difference that special and drives them,” Captain Melton.
Aside from their holiday efforts, the Salvation Army of Horry County spends most of its time in the community providing food, clothing and shelter to those who need it.
“That’s really what we’re here for is to meet the needs,” said Major Melton.
“We see the need and we love on people, we help them recover and part of that recovery we do is all in Christ name we do it in his love,” said Captain Melton.
Sunday morning the group met with former officers and current volunteers in Horry County, who are excited to see what they will bring to this growing community.
“We think there’s a great opportunity for a lot of young people to come beside us to volunteer and be a part of us,” said John Williams, Retired Salvation Army Officer.
Salvation Army Officers are periodically transferred to different locations, every 3 to 5 years Major Melton is ready to once again help serve along side her husband.
“We work best when we’re together so imagine having that duel force and then when you come together with others it makes an Army,” said Major Melton.
This year the Salvation Army of Horry County celebrates 70 years.
