Horry County Police searching for missing 80-year-old with dementia

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police are searching for a missing 80-year-old man with dementia.
According to a news release from the Horry County Police Department, Bernard Senderak was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday at his home on Sedgefield Drive in the Murrells Inlet area.
Senderak is reported to have mild dementia.
The news release lists Senderak at 5′9″ and 139 lbs with white hair and brown eyes.
He may be driving a white 2007 Mercury Milan with South Carolina license plate BHV-956.
Authorities say he also may be in the Screven County area of Georgia.
Anyone with information about where Senderak might be is asked to call police.
