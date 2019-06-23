Highway Patrol trooper dies in off-duty incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A trooper has died in an off duty accident according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
TFC Jesse D. Cannon, a member of the troop 8 Criminal Interdiction Unit died Saturday, June 22, in Greenville around 2:30 p.m. The cause of death is unknown at this time.
TFC Cannon had served with SCHP since 2014. He was a K9 handler in troop three.
“The Highway Patrol extends its deepest sympathies to the Cannon family,” said SCDPS Director Leroy Smith. “Our hearts are heavy as we continue to keep TFC Cannon’s family as well as the members of the Troop Eight and Troop Three teams in our thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time.”
The incident is being investigated by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
