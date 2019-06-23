First Alert: A few showers and storms possible today, heating up this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We are watching for another round of showers and storms for Sunday afternoon. While we have already dealt with multiple rounds of strong to severe storms, this round will be a typical summer-like afternoon. Temperatures will warm up, allowing for a few pop-up showers and storms to form along certain locations.
Northwest winds just above the surface will actually keep our atmosphere a little bit more calm today. In return, the heat will not be in full force today with highs only ranging in the mid 80s along the coast and the upper 80s inland. Still, it is enough heat for a few showers and storms by the afternoon hours.
The best rain chances this afternoon will be along the North Carolina and South Carolina border. While storms are still possible to the west, conditions look to be favorable along Marlboro, Dillon, Marion, Horry, Scotland and Robeson Counties. The further west or east you go, the less of a storm chance for you today. These storms will bring the potential for some heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Severe weather is not expected for today.
Monday and Tuesday will be drier but will feature plenty of heat and humidity as the warm front works across the region. Highs will climb into the upper 80s along the coast and the mid 90s inland on Monday. Those highs should break 90 on the coast on Tuesday with feels like temperatures in the triple digits at times for many on Tuesday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.