Three-car crash leads to vehicle fire near Tanger Outlets on U.S. 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A vehicle fire near Tanger Outlets brought traffic on the beachbound side of U.S. 501 to a virtual standstill early Saturday evening.
A WMBF viewer sent in a photo and video of the vehicle fire.
Information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol states a collision happened at 5:30 p.m. at U.S. 501 near La Palmas Street.
S.C. Department of Transportation cameras showed beachbound traffic barely moving as crews worked the crash shortly before 6 p.m.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, three vehicles were involved in the crash and two of them caught fire.
No injuries were reported.
