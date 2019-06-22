Police waiting for results of ‘dirty white’ substance found in ice cream freezer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say an unknown substance that could contain traces of Fentanyl are being sent to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for testing.
Police responded on June 14 to the Circle K in the 500-block of N. Main Street where a vendor who was cleaning an ice cream freezer said he found approximately seven pieces of aluminum foil folded into a square at the bottom of the freezer, according to an incident report.
The man told police it is common for him to find drugs at the bottom of the freezers during biannual cleanings but most of the time he finds notes folded into the square pieces of aluminum foil.
Police say he wanted them to check out the substance as a safety precaution and when one of the pieces of foil was opened, they saw a “dirty white square of an unknown substance.”
“It is unknown what the substance contains and could possibly have traces of Fentanyl,” the report states.
Summerville Police Sgt. Chris Hirsch said his agency is not sure what the actual substance is. The responding officer treated the situation as if Fentanyl was present.
Hirsch said the substance was not tested in the field because of the dangers associated with the drug. But it was not clear what led the officer to believe that Fentanyl might have been present.
Fentanyl is an opioid used to treat patients with severe pain, but is addictive because of its potency, according to drugabuse.gov.
SLED is investigating.
