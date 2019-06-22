Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Darlington County road

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A pedestrian died Saturday after being hit by a car on a Darlington County road late Friday night, according to the highway patrol.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said a 2012 Ford Mustang that was heading south on Society Hill Road in the Darlington area hit the pedestrian, who was walking along the road, at 10:15 p.m. Friday.
The person was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead on Saturday, according to Southern.
He added the collision remains under investigation. The victim’s name has not been released at this time.
