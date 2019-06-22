Man accused in ‘horrific’ Myrtle Beach animal abuse case bonds out of jail

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The man accused of being responsible for one of the “most horrific” cases of animal cruelty officials with the Grand Strand Humane Society said they have ever seen has bonded out of jail.
Chistopher Sauber was arrested Monday night at a Myrtle Beach hotel.
Officers described the room he and the German shepherd puppy were in as a public health and safety issue.
Sauber was charged with ill treatment of animals and torture, along with other charges. Online records from the Horry County Public Index state he bonded out Tuesday on his own recognizance.
The nine-month-old puppy Sauber is accused of neglecting was covered in her own urine and feces, and found emaciated in a cage with no water.
She was sent to the Murrells Inlet Veterinary Hospital for emergency treatment and was still there Friday.
On Friday night, Jess Wnuk, the Grand Strand Humane Society's executive director posted an update on the puppy's condition.
According to Wnuk, the puppy, named Sophie, has been bathed, shaved, X-rayed, had IV fluids and laser therapy to fix her open wounds.
Wnuk said Sophie is getting stronger, tended to often by doctors and getting love and care.
The main concern is if she'll ever stand or walk again, as she has yet to do that.
The humane society is taking donations.
