Man accused in ‘horrific’ Myrtle Beach animal abuse case bonds out of jail

WARNING - This video is hard to watch. But we feel that it is imperative to share the truth and allow the community to see the horrors that open admission animal shelters are faced with every day across the country. We can't stress enough - If you see something or hear something that doesn't feel right, SAY SOMETHING. The only reason this little girl is alive today is because concerned community members took action and contacted Grand Strand Humane Society. Friends, volunteers, fosters, and supporters...this week we witnessed one of the most horrific cases of cruelty we have ever seen here at GSHS. Queen Sophie, as she has since been named, was brought to our facility starving, dehydrated, and unable to stand. She had pressure sores covering most of her body that had gone untreated for so long, they were oozing with infection. There was feces and urine matted all over her body. Her muscles had atrophied to the point that her rear legs looked deformed and broken. There was not an ounce of fat anywhere on her skeleton. In all of my years of animal sheltering, I have seen some horrible things that I will never be able to forget - images that will haunt me for the rest of my life. I've had to learn to handle a situation and then deal with the emotional trauma and scars later. But on Monday evening, it was all I could do to stay composed enough to formulate a plan. The officers warned me before I walked outside to be prepared that all we may be able to do for this sweet girl might be to ease her over the Rainbow Bridge. So out I went, and they lifted up the sheet, and I had no words. I was stunned. Stunned that someone could allow this to happen to an innocent animal. Stunned that she was somehow still alive in this condition. Then, Sophie looked up at me and wagged her tail twice. That was it. We knew she had the spirit of a fighter and she was not ready to give up. And neither were we. We called Murrells Inlet Veterinary Hospital and they had an unbelievable team of doctors and technicians standing by ready to receive this angel and start working to save her life. They bathed her, shaved her mats, did x-rays, started IV fluids and a host of medications, made a plan for laser therapy to treat her wounds, and about a billion other things to make her comfortable. Since she arrived at their facility, Sophie has received a lifetime of love and support. She still has not stood up, or walked, but she is getting stronger every day. Technicians socialize her all day long and she is examined by doctors regularly throughout the day. We feel so confident that Queen Sophie is in the absolute best hands possible. All we can do for now is take it one day at a time. We pray that she can stand once her body is ready. We pray that her wounds will heal and that her heart will begin to mend. And we pray that the individual responsible for this reprehensible act of cruelty is brought to justice. Jess Wnuk Executive Director