Life on death row for Tim Jones Jr. and what it’s costing you

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s been more than a week since a death sentence landed convicted child killer Tim Jones Jr. on South Carolina’s death row.
Shortly after the sentence was handed down by the jury, Jones was taken to Kirkland Correctional Institution where he was processed, cleanly shaven, and placed in a single cell in the death row wing.
At Kirkland Correctional, death row inmates are housed in a secure facility in the northwest corner of the property, which provides the building with its own secured access. A central area has eight corridors extending from it, offering side-by-side single cells, each totaling 80 square feet. Each cell comes outfitted with a bed, sink and toilet, as well as a door with a window that looks into the hallway. A TV and radio are also included within the cell.
Currently, there are 38 inmates on death row in South Carolina, averaging 17 years incarcerated within SCDC custody. The newest addition to the roster is Jones, who was added last week. SCDC estimates the annual cost to house and feed an inmate in its custody is around $25,000 but said death row inmates can be much more costly, as they go through a lengthy appeals process.
“We have to be aware that other folks that are on death row know who someone is and know what they did, while someone in general population may not know, so for the folks that are incarcerated, for their safety and the staff’s safety we have to be cautious in everything we do on death row,” SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said.
That high profile nature can mean certain inmates cannot partake in privileges or activities offered to other death row inmates. For example, they are allowed to go outside for recreation one hour a day, five days a week. While outside, death row inmates can exercise but also have exercise regimens they can practice inside their cells. They’re also allowed to socialize with other inmates (six at a time) for one hour a day, five days a week.
Inmates are also offered limited programming opportunities, including faith-based services. They have the opportunity to worship once a week with a visit from a chaplain or a religious volunteer.
Outside of those activities, Stirling said death row inmates are confined to their cells 23 hours a day.
“I think it’s the nature of being on death row but I think the national standard would say that’s a solitary type situation,” he said.
Inmates eat all of their meals alone in their cells but eat the same meals as all other inmates at Kirkland Correctional. They get three meals a day Monday through Saturday and two on Sunday.
SCDC provided an example of a typical daily menu:
Breakfast: Grits, eggs, biscuits, juice
Lunch: A meat, starch, vegetable, bread and drink. Example would be turkey, rice and gravy, vegetable and juice or tea
Supper: Meat, starch, two vegetables (sometimes one hot and one cold), roll and drink. Example would be spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, salad, bread, cake and juice or tea.
Some of the food is grown and produced at SCDC farms, including eggs, milk, corn meal, grits, vegetables in season and grape and apple juice drinks.
Death row inmates, like Jones, are allowed eight visits each month from people on their approved visitation list. However, the only contact visits allowed are with an attorney, meaning Jones is forced to visit with family members, who pleaded for mercy from the jury, through glass.
Upon arriving at Kirkland last Thursday, Jones was evaluated by a mental health professional, as is standard protocol. On Friday, he visited with a psychiatrist, who will use information from his previous diagnoses combined with their individual evaluations to develop a medical plan going forward.
He was also placed under a mandatory 72-hour suicide watch, which is also SCDC protocol.
