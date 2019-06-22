High-speed chase involving stolen car ends in wreck in Darlington County, driver arrested

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A high-speed chase that went through two Pee Dee counties Friday night ended with a wreck and the driver’s arrest, according to authorities.
Florence County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said the department’s special operations unit was working a high-crime area near U.S. 52 and Interstate 95. When the unit ran a vehicle’s tag, it reportedly came back stolen.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away, according to Kirby. The chase went into Darlington County and ended when the suspect wrecked the car.
Kirby said the driver suffered minor injuries and was placed under arrest. He added cocaine was found in the car.
The driver, who was just released from jail this week, will face traffic and drug charges, according to Kirby. The person’s name was not immediately available.
