Georgetown man sentenced to 18 years for burglary conviction

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – A Georgetown man was sentenced to 18 years in prison after he was convicted of a 2017 burglary, prosecutors said.
According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 40-year-old Donnel Lamont Washington was convicted of first-degree burglary on June 19 following a three-day trial.
Judge Larry Hyman sentenced Washington to life in prison but suspended it to 18 years in prison with credit for the time he had previously served, the release stated.
The burglary happened on April 9, 2017 on Church Street in Georgetown.
Washington was also tried on charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling. He was found not guilty on those charges, the release stated.
