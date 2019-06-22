Conway women returns home nine months after Hurricane Florence

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It was a homecoming nine months in the making.
A Conway woman finally returned home after she was flooded out by Hurricane Florence last September.
Jeanette Hughes has lived in Conway for 40 years. Her home has now been elevated four feet off the ground, but none of this would have possible without the generosity of Samaritans Purse.
“I lived a lot of places because my stepfather was in the military, but I never found a place that I liked better then here,” said Hughes.
Like many homes in Conway, Hughes’ house would sit under several feet of flood water brought on by Hurricane Florence. She was forced to evacuate, unsure if she’d ever return.
“Whatever happens, if we don’t got back there, it’s what the Lord wants,” said Hughes.
After the flood, residents had the choice to sell the property and have the homes demolished, or raise them off the ground, which could cost upwards of $100,000. It was money Hughes did not have.
“I kind of like a permanent place to call home and this has been mine for 40 years,” she said.
Sixth months after the flood, Hughes got a call from Samaritans Purse that her home would be remodeled and elevated off the ground, free of charge.
“I came every week that they worked and met with the volunteers every week and would go to church with them and talk to them about the flood and stuff like that, and it was exciting,” said Hughes.
After three months of hard work and volunteer labor, Hughes’ home was ready for her to return to.
It really didn’t hit her that she was finally returning home for good until she was driving down her road.
“We’d been working for this for three months now. All of a sudden here I am tearful that I’m actually going to go back home,” she said.
In March, WMBF spoke with several of the volunteers working on Hughes’ house over their spring break.
"We knew that this would be a good way to spend our spring break, that we would go home and have even better stories than any of the other students,” said Mandy Kimes.
With her home safety lifted off the ground, Hughes and her dog Milly are thrilled to be back in the place they’ve always called home.
“I get to stay her tonight so I’m home,” she said.
Hughes will spend the rest of the weekend moving everything back into her house.
If you or someone you know could benefit from the program that helped Jennette Hughes, contact Frank Antes at (843)331-2508.
