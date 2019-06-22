Carolina True Crime: The Express Teller armored car heist

Carolina True Crime: The Express Teller armored car heist
Five of the six men involved in one of the biggest armored car heists in U.S. history attend a sentencing hearing on Aug. 10. From left are Kelby Blakney, talking with Dominic Lyde, Dominque Blakney and Darryl Frierson. In the back, blocked by Lyde, is Jeremy Mc Phail. (Source: Mary Ann Chastain / AP)
By Brad Dickerson | June 21, 2019 at 9:33 PM EDT - Updated June 21 at 9:33 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – It was one of the biggest heists in U.S. history and it happened in South Carolina.

In May 2007, five thieves made off with nearly $10 million from an Express Teller armored car in Columbia.

However, it wasn’t long before most of the suspects – four of whom were from Darlington County – were in police custody.

This episode of Carolina True Crime takes a look back at this inside job and the decisions the thieves made that ultimately led to their capture.

