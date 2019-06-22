Carolina True Crime: The Express Teller armored car heist

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – It was one of the biggest heists in U.S. history and it happened in South Carolina.
In May 2007, five thieves made off with nearly $10 million from an Express Teller armored car in Columbia.
However, it wasn’t long before most of the suspects – four of whom were from Darlington County – were in police custody.
This episode of Carolina True Crime takes a look back at this inside job and the decisions the thieves made that ultimately led to their capture.
