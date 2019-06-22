Carolina Forest house fire caused by lightning strike, according to officials

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews battled a two-alarm house fire Saturday morning in a Carolina Forest subdivision, fire officials said.
According to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey, firefighters were called to the 2000 block of Summer Rose Lane in the Waterbridge subdivision around 7 a.m. Saturday.
Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue assisted with extinguishing the blaze, Casey said.
He added there were no injuries and a lightning strike was the cause of the fire.
