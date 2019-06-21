Tourist finds prehistoric treasure while on beach in S.C.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man visiting the Grand Strand with his family this week stumbled upon a prehistoric treasure.
“On our first day we went in search of shark’s teeth and shells, and while sifting in the tide a large black object rolled in," Chon Carlile said.
Carlile, who was staying at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on South Ocean Boulevard, said he thought at first that it was just trash. However, when he looked a little closer, he could see grains and patterns within.
“So I took it back and Googled some and contacted a local fossil group who identified it as a mastodon molar,” Carlile said in a message to WMBF News. “My family and I love to craft things out of our finds to showcase nature’s beauties but this piece will probably be in a display case of its own, ready to bore my friends with another story and artifact.”
Mastodons were one of several extinct elephantine mammals that first appeared in the early Miocene and continued in various forms through the Pleistocene Epoch, from 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago, according to information from the Encyclopedia Britannica.
