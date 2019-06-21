Supreme Court tosses murder conviction of black Miss. inmate


Supreme Court tosses murder conviction of black Miss. inmate
This Aug. 3, 2017, shows Curtis Flowers, whose murder case has gone to trial six times. The U.S. Supreme Court's 7-2 decision Friday says the removal of black prospective jurors violated the rights of Flowers. (Source: Mississippi Department of Corrections File via AP)
June 21, 2019 at 10:26 AM EDT - Updated June 21 at 10:40 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is throwing out the murder conviction and death sentence for a black man in Mississippi because of a prosecutor's efforts to keep African Americans off the jury. The defendant already has been tried six times and now could face a seventh trial.

The court’s 7-2 decision Friday says the removal of black prospective jurors violated the rights of inmate Curtis Flowers.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote the court's majority opinion. Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.