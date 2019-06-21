Sidney Moorer set to appear in court Friday for pretrial hearing

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Sidney Moorer is set to appear in a Horry County courtroom Friday for a pretrial hearing.
A mistrial was declared in Moorer’s 2016 kidnapping trial in connection to the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.
Moorer’s second trial is scheduled to take place in Georgetown County, however a start date has not been set.
In August 2017, Moorer was sentenced to ten years in prison after a jury found him guilty of obstruction of justice for impeding the investigation into Elvis’ disappearance.
Last year, a jury convicted Moorer’s wife, Tammy Moorer, of kidnapping Elvis. She is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence.
Sidney Moorer is set to appear in a Horry County courtroom Friday for a pretrial hearing.
