Sheriff on gun, drug seizure: ‘We removed a large amount of drugs off the streets’

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County sheriff said numerous complaints over the past few months led them to a suspected drug dealer’s home.
Authorities executed a search warrant around 1:17 p.m. Thursday on a home on Rice Road in Lumberton.
Detectives located several pounds of marijuana, cocaine packaged in assorted size bags for sale, over 200 dosage units of Hydrocodone and Oxycodone, more than 10 semi-automatic handguns, rifles and shotguns and drug paraphernalia.
Deputies arrested Frankie Willis on the scene. He faces several charges including trafficking cocaine and felony possession of marijuana.
“This home has been the subject of multiple complaints over the last few months. Unfortunately these offenses take some time to investigate but I am glad we were able to bring forth charges on this case as we removed a large amount of drugs off the streets,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.
Willis was placed uner a $100,000 bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday morning.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.