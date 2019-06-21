Severe storm threat returns Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another round of severe storms is possible into Saturday afternoon.
The break from the rain continues overnight, with mainly clear skies and warm temperatures into Saturday morning. We’ll kick off the weekend in the lower 70s.
The threat for severe weather ramps up late Saturday afternoon as a cluster of storms moves in from the northwest. These types of storm clusters are notoriously difficult to forecast and some uncertainly remains. We’ll likely be along the northern edge of these storms, meaning there is the chance they miss us to the south. The Storm Prediction Center currently has our area under a slight risk of severe storms Saturday afternoon.
We expect the storms to arrive around 4 PM around Florence, moving towards the Grand Strand closer to 6 PM. The greatest threat from these storms will be strong, damaging wind gusts, but large hail can’t be ruled out. The tornado threat is very low.
Looking into Sunday, we’ll likely keep the forecast active. While the severe weather threat is low, we do expect scattered shower and storms to develop Sunday afternoon. Temperatures this weekend hold in the 90s with a heat index approaching 100° at times.
