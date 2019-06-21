Restaurant Scorecard: Pain reliever, nail fungus killer found near seasonings at one eatery

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with Taqueria Las Comadres Number 2 at 105 A S. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach.
Green peppers were found in the make-top with mold and inspectors saw food stored uncovered in the low boy
Improper cooling times and temperatures were found with a variety of foods. Additionally, a bottle of pain reliever and nail fungus killer were discovered stored alongside seasonings on the prep table.
Inspectors found baskets used to serve warm tortilla chips stored beside the hand sink, exposed to splash. A trash bag was used to store tortilla dough, while bread was being stored in to-go bags.
Also, inspectors found ice build-up in the chest freezer in dry storage. Build-up was also observed on the outside handles of the coolers.
Spilled sauces and salsa were observed on the work table in the dining room by the beverage cooler. Build-up was noted around the baseboards and corners of the kitchen, in the coolers, around the make-tops and under the equipment.
Inspectors found no working light fixture in dry storage and only two-foot candles of light were observed, not the required 10-foot candles of light.
Inspectors gave Taqueria Las Comadres Number 2 a 72 out of 100.
Our next restaurant is Grille Broadway Cafe LLC at 306 Broadway Street in Myrtle Beach. Inspectors say the hand sink was blocked by a stand-up fan. Paper towels also weren’t available.
Inspectors say they saw an employee skip sanitizing containers and plates after washing and rinsing them.
Improper cold-holding temperatures were found with a variety of foods. Inspectors said the facility does not have a date-marking system in place. All ready-to-eat foods were found without date markings.
Inspectors say they found residential pesticide inside the restaurant. There was no probe thermometer at the facility at the time of inspection.
Utensils and silverware were stored within the splash area of the hand sink and not inverted. The chest freezer was sitting on the ground, unsealed, not elevated,or easily moveable
Inspectors gave Grille Broadway Cafe LLC an 80 out of 100.
This week’s perfect score goes to Wee R Sweetz at 4820 S. Kings Hwy., in North Myrtle Beach.
Los Cabos restaurant is moving into the old Jimmy Z’s Highway 17 Business location in Surfside Beach south of Glenns Bay Road. Construction is underway.
