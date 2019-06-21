Pee Dee couple charged in death of three-month-old child

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An Effingham couple has been charged in connection to the death of their three-month-old infant last month, according to a news release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
Tempestt Latabotha James, 27, and Ledarius Thomas, 26, are both charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.
The SLED investigation was requested by the Florence Police Department, the release states.
The arrests were made by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Operations Team.
James and Thomas were booked in the Florence County Detention Center following their arrests.
The case will be prosecuted by the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
