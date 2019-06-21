Judge rules in favor of Myrtle Beach in dispute over hospitality tax with Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge has sided with Myrtle Beach in denying Horry County’s motion for a preliminary injunction to keep the city from collecting or enforcing any new fees, and granting the city’s motion to not pay a 1.5% hospitality fee to the county as a lawsuit moves through the court system.
The order from Judge William Seals Jr., was filed Friday.
“The City of Myrtle Beach is pleased by the judge’s ruling today in the Hospitality Fee case and will proceed accordingly,” said city spokesperson Mark Kruea in a statement. “The court recognized the merits of the city’s argument. Our financial staff will make a recommendation about a date for implementation, so that answer is not available at this time.”
According to its May motion for preliminary injunction, county leaders said Horry County would face “irreparable harm” if their request is not granted.
In Seals’ ruling, he cited the county’s 2016 ordinance to extend the termination date of the hospitality fee’s “Sunset Provision” to Jan. 2, 2022. It was originally set to end on Jan. 1, 2017 after 20 years of use.
Myrtle Beach claims in its lawsuit against Horry County that their consent was never sought prior to the ordinance’s enactment.
“As a final matter, the Court finds the City has sufficiently demonstrated that the County acted in an arbitrary, capricious, and oppressive manner,” the judge’s ruling stated. “As the original twenty-year term came to a close, the County unilaterally attempted to extend the Hospitality Fee for five years and then, just months later, attempted to remove the Sunset Provision altogether. It did so without soliciting any consent from each affected municipality.”
Earlier this year, the city of Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach and Conway moved to take control of accommodations and hospitality taxes, cutting off the county’s collection of tax dollars. That money was meant to fund I-73.
WMBF News has reached out to county officials for comment on Friday’s ruling.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.