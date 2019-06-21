Horry County Council to interview five county administrator candidates

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday to interview five candidates seeking to be the next county administrator.
One of them is Myrtle Beach attorney and state Rep. Alan Clemmons. Previously, he applied to become Myrtle Beach’s city attorney, a position that ultimately went to William Bryan Jr.
Horry County’s current interim administrator, Steve Gosnell, is also listed as a candidate.
Gosnell was appointed as the interim administrator in April after former administrator Chris Eldridge was relieved of his duties. He previously served as the county’s assistant administrator.
Also on the candidate list is Wayne Gray, who served on the Myrtle Beach City Council for four terms but did not seek re-election in 2017.
The two other candidates are William “Jon” Caime, the county administrator for Laurens County, and York County Manager William Shanahan.
County leaders will interview the five candidates starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in county council chambers.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.