Florence Center decides to not renew Carolina Havoc’s contract

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Carolina Havoc won’t be playing at the Florence Center next season.
Florence Center’s General Manager Paul Beard told WMBF News that the Florence City-County Civic Center Commission voted unanimously not to renew the contract for the 2019-2020 season.
The professional indoor football team struggled to bring in fans, despite winning a division championship.
Beard said the team brought in an average of 168 attendees per game. He said that is unsustainable given the expenses involved in setting up, removing turf, equipment, utilities and staffing.
The past season was just the second one for the Havoc. The team spent their first year playing in Atlanta.
The owner of the team has been notified and is passing the news along to the team.
It’s not clear where the team will go next.
