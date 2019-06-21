FIRST ALERT: Summer officially begins with a brief break in humidity

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Lower humidity will briefly move in for Friday before returning this weekend.
Summer officially begins with the Summer Solstice today at 11:54 AM.
Following Thursday’s storms, a brief break in the humidity will arrive across the region today. Despite the drop in humidity, temperatures will remain seasonably hot with afternoon readings in the lower 90s through the afternoon and evening. Winds will be breezy at times.
Tonight will be clear and mild with temperatures dropping into the lower and middle 70s.
Saturday will start to see a gradual increase in humidity with afternoon temperatures returning to the lower 90s.
The thunderstorm forecast this weekend is a bit more tricky. Fast northwesterly winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere may drive a few clusters of storms across the Carolinas at times. When and where those clusters of storms develop and move is hard to predict, but at least a few storms will be possible at times from late Saturday through Sunday.
Heat will build further into early next week as the humidity also continues to increase. Afternoon temperatures by Monday and Tuesday will reach the lower and middle 90s with the heat index reaching as high as 100 to 105 at times.
